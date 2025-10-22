מקסים הרקין בטקס המצטיינים דובר צה"ל

Captain (Res.) Maxim Herkin, who was released from Hamas captivity last week as part of the hostage deal, returned to uniform on Tuesday and addressed an outstanding achievement ceremony at the IDF's logistical center.

Herkin, aged 36 from Tirat Hacarmel, was abducted from the Supernova Music Festival. Approximately two months earlier, he graduated from officers' training and was scheduled to begin reserve duty as a platoon commander in Logistics Battalion 6917 on October 9th.

Meeting his fellow soldiers at the ceremony, he stated, "Thanks to you, I returned home. This unit was always part of my life."

Herkin was born in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. His mother, Tala, also has Russian citizenship. After his release, she shared that the family kept a low profile in the media because of his military service.

Herkin had his cell phone and military ID on him during the festival, but managed to get rid of them before his abduction.