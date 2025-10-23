Muhammad al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Houthi forces in Yemen, reportedly used a Motorola walkie talkie similar to those carried by Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commanders, figures who were also eliminated.

According to the intelligence blog Intelli Times, al-Ghamari carried a Motorola TLR7 model, identical to one manufactured in Israel and often distributed through Chinese vendors under various commercial names. This raises the possibility that the device played a role in enabling Israel to track and target him.

The device was first seen on a Houthi-affiliated media channel, potentially exposing its signal to Israeli intelligence - echoing past incidents involving Hezbollah and Quds Force commanders. Israel has reportedly succeeded in penetrating various communication systems, including pagers acquired from Taiwan.

In 2018, Intelli Times exposed the use of Chinese-made radios by Iranian militia leaders. In June 2022, the blog reported that fighters from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force were equipped with “Icom” devices visible on their chests.

For al-Ghamari, this marked a second assassination attempt. The first took place in Sanaa during a strike on a building where a khat-chewing gathering was underway. The second, in August this year, targeted a Houthi government meeting attended by al-Ghamari. This time, the strike proved fatal.