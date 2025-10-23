Likud MK Moshe Saada supports the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria but voiced reservations in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News regarding the timing of introducing the bill in the Knesset.

“There’s no doubt that the sovereignty bill is justified. On the other hand, bringing it forward could prompt President Trump to tell us to stop building in Judea and Samaria. Actions are more important than slogans. Right now, it’s crucial to build under President Trump’s sponsorship-because that creates de facto sovereignty,” Saada emphasized.

He added, “I understand what the Prime Minister is saying on this matter. Right now, it’s important that we settle the land. Today, we have building permits like never before-and that’s thanks to President Trump.”

