The first session of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage deal, taking place in Qatar, ended inconclusively overnight Sunday, Reuters reported, citing two Palestinian Arab sources familiar with the matter.

The two sources claimed that the Israeli delegation does not have a sufficient mandate to reach an agreement with Hamas.

"After the first session of indirect negotiations in Doha, the Israeli delegation is not sufficiently authorized and is not authorized to reach an agreement with Hamas, as it has no real powers", the sources told Reuters.

The talks began two days after Hamas announced on Friday night that it had submitted a positive response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal but was seeking what it described as some “minor amendments”.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu’s office clarified that “the changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.”

Despite this, the Israeli delegation left for Qatar on Sunday.

The talks also came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Speaking to reporters before taking off, Netanyahu declared that Israel will not give up on the objectives of the war in Gaza. "There are great achievements and missions that must be accomplished. We freed hostages. There are 20 living hostages and 30 deceased ones left. I am determined to return them all, and for Gaza not to be a threat to Israel.”

"We will not allow the encouragement of hostage taking and murder - that means the elimination of Hamas's military capabilities. I am committed to all the objectives, and we will achieve them with our soldiers and the correct and bold decisions that we've made," stated the Prime Minister.

Trump said later on Sunday that there is a “good chance” that there would be a deal with Hamas this week that would secure the release of some of the remaining hostages.

“I think we're close to a deal on Gaza. “We could have it this week. I think there's a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the coming week, pertaining to quite a few of the hostages,” Trump told reporters.

“You know, we've gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few of them will be coming out. We think we'll have that done this week,” he reiterated.