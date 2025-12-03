The terrorists barricaded in Rafah terror tunnels are in close contact with Hamas leadership, Kan News reported, quoting a Palestinian Arab source.

Since IDF forces deployed along the "yellow line" separating Israeli forces from Hamas forces in Gaza, Hamas has consistently claimed that the terrorist cells operating in Rafah are acting independently and without guidance from the terror organization’s military leadership.

In fact, all terror cells hiding in Rafah's tunnels are in close contact with Hamas' senior command, Kan stressed.

This communication is made possible after the military wing’s brigades altered their deployment following the IDF’s establishment of a fixed line in the area.

The Northern Gaza Brigade continues to operate from within Gaza City, while the Rafah Brigade is being directed from Khan Yunis. As a result, the terrorist cells in Rafah are under the direct command of the brigade based in Khan Yunis - which itself receives instructions from Hamas' military wing’s leadership.

Meanwhile, attacks on IDF forces in Rafah continue. On Wednesday, three terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft and attacked an IDF unit, severely wounding one soldier and moderately or lightly injuring four others. The troops returned fire and killed two of the terrorists, and a helicopter struck nearby compounds where the third terrorist, who fled the scene, was believed to be hiding.