Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office clarified on Saturday night that “the changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.”

“In light of an assessment of the situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the invitation to proximity talks be accepted and that the contacts for the return of our hostages - on the basis of the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to - be continued,” the statement added.

The negotiating team will leave on Sunday for the talks in Qatar, it continued.

The statement follows Friday night’s announcement by the terrorist organization that it had submitted a positive response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal but was seeking what it described was some “minor amendments”.

Among the key demands submitted by the terror organization are the cessation of the activities of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, a gradual withdrawal of the IDF to positions agreed upon in the previous agreement, and guarantees that fighting will not resume after the 60-day ceasefire.

According to a source, “Egypt, Qatar, and the US must provide guarantees for the continuation of the process.” Another source noted that disputes remain regarding the distribution of aid, the Rafah crossing, and the precise timeline for the withdrawal of IDF forces.

“This GHF is exactly what led Hamas to agree to a deal,” an Israeli source said this evening, “so it’s not surprising that they demand its removal—but there will be no agreement to that.”

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday night that there "could be a Gaza deal" next week and that he was optimistic, although he noted the situation could change.