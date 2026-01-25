The Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Sunday that IDF forces have been carrying out a large-scale operation to locate Ran in a cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip, which includes extensive searches based on intelligence information.

The statement stressed that the State of Israel is determined to bring Ran back for proper Jewish burial, and that his family is being kept informed of the situation.

The announcment followed a statement by a Hamas spokesperson claiming that the organization had transferred all information in its possession regarding the location of the abducted, the late Ran Gvili, to mediators as part of efforts to advance a ceasefire agreement.

According to the statement, Hamas acted with what it described as full transparency in its handling of abductees and the deceased, transferring information and remains as quickly as possible and without delay. The organization alleged that this was done despite what it called Israeli violations and Israel’s failure to uphold its commitments.

Hamas said that recovery operations for bodies and abductees were carried out under extremely difficult, and at times nearly impossible, conditions, with the assistance of mediating parties.

The organization called on the mediators to pressure Israel to meet its obligations under the agreement.

The statement concluded by asserting that the information provided to mediators included all details Hamas had regarding Gvili’s location, pointing to current IDF activity at one of the sites mentioned as evidence of this claim.

The Hamas announcement was released ahead of a cabinet discussion scheduled for later tonight, which is expected to address the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions.

Meanwhile, bereaved families are urging the prime minister not to give in to external pressure. Yehoshua Shani, father of the late Ori Mordechai and chairman of the Gevurah Forum, warned that the involvement of Qatari and Turkish advisers amounts to the introduction of terror and is unacceptable. He stated that the Gaza Strip must remain under full Israeli security control.

“Two years and four months have passed since the start of the war. We have paid an extremely heavy price - the entire people of Israel have paid," Shani said. “These are days that demand courage, strength, and the ability to make the right decisions. Do not agree to the entry of Phase B before the complete disarmament of Hamas and before the return of Ran Gvili. Any attempt to whitewash reality through advisers - Qatari, Turkish, or otherwise - is unacceptable. Terror cannot be allowed to enter through the back door wearing suits and ties."

He added, “Our sons who fell will not serve as a bargaining chip for the return of a terror regime in Gaza. The Gaza Strip must be under full Israeli security control, and we call on the government to stand firm on this with courage."