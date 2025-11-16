While diplomatic efforts are being made to disarm Hamas, Kan News revealed on Sunday that the terrorist organization has begun stockpiling advanced weapons outside of the Gaza Strip for when it is needed.

According to the report, the weapons are being stockpiled in Africa, Yemen, and other supportive countries. They are intended to be transported and smuggled later to strategic locations, including the Gaza Strip.

The report noted that the operations are taking place precisely as discussions about disarming Hamas intensify, serving as evidence of the organization’s intent to preserve and rebuild its military capabilities in the post-war period as part of a long-term strategy.

About a week and a half ago, it was revealed that Austria’s domestic intelligence service had discovered a weapons cache in Vienna that is suspected to belong to Hamas and was intended for potential terror attacks in Europe.

According to a statement by the Austrian Interior Ministry, as part of the investigation, a 39-year-old British citizen named Mohammed was arrested in London on suspicion of being connected to the weapons cache.

The statement noted that “Israeli or Jewish institutions in Europe were likely the targets of these planned attacks.” After identifying him, the UK began extradition proceedings.

The suspect was arrested as part of an international investigation carried out by Austria’s State Security Directorate and intelligence services, which focused on terrorist organizations around the world suspected of having direct links to Hamas. The investigation raised suspicions that a small group of terrorist operatives or supporters had smuggled weapons into Austria for possible use in attacks.

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which participated in the investigation, said that Mohammed had met twice with a man named Abed, who was arrested in Germany last month on suspicion of planning attacks against Israeli and Jewish institutions in the country.

The discovered cache contained five handguns and ten magazines stored in a suitcase inside a rented storage unit. Austrian law enforcement officials assessed that the weapons were also intended for additional Hamas-related operations, the details of which were not disclosed.