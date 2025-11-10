The Iranian-backed Houthi group issued a warning Sunday that it would resume missile and drone attacks against Israel should the ceasefire in Gaza collapse, the Xinhua news agency reports.

The threat against Israel was conveyed in a letter of support sent to the Hamas terrorist organization and broadcast by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV channel.

The letter to Hamas, sent by the Houthis’ newly appointed chief of staff, Yousif al-Madani, stated, “We remain steadfast in our pledge and promise to stand with you, no matter the sacrifices.”

Madani was appointed last month to replace Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari, who was eliminated along with dozens of senior Houthi officials in Israeli airstrikes on a building in Sanaa in August. Ghamari was wounded in the August strikes and eventually succumbed to his wounds .

Since the outbreak of war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, most of which were intercepted. The group also targeted Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, sinking four.

Last week, the Houthis declared a state of general mobilization, recruiting hundreds of tribal fighters, tightening internal security, erecting new checkpoints, and detaining additional UN employees on accusations of spying for Israel. Reinforcements were also sent to frontlines near Marib, a strategic oil-rich province controlled by Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

Abdul‑Malik al‑Houthi, leader of the Houthi militia, announced last week that his organization is preparing for another “certain” military confrontation with Israel.

Speaking on “Shaheed Day,” al‑Houthi said the group is continuing to build its military strength “in order to be ready for the next round of confrontation with the enemy and those connected to it.”