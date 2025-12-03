סאבלימינל ו'הצל' חגגו, בן גביר הגיע להרים אור גפן

The Israeli rapper duo Subliminal and The Shadow celebrated a joint birthday party last night (Tuesday) at the Kio Gallery club on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv.

The party included a line-up of well-known guests from the music and television world, including Eliad Nahum, Moran Mazor, Itzik Shamli and Tom Haimov. Guests raised a toast with the celebrants and danced to the music into the late hours.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir put in a surprise appearance as well to honor his friend The Shadow. Ben-Gvir danced with him and even wore the rappers' hat associated with the duo.

The Shadow is a longtime police volunteer and was a staunch proponent of Ben-Gvir's initiative to establish civilian emergency response teams in cities throughout Israel and ndrr the Israel Police, significantly expanding on a similar model used mainly in smaller towns by the IDF. He joined such a team himself in Tel Aviv, and has frequently promoted police volunteering on his social media.