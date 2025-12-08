National Security Minister and leader of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, spoke today (Monday) during his party's faction meeting, addressing the ongoing legislative process for the death penalty for terrorists.

“The National Security Committee convened today to discuss the continuation of the legislation process for the death penalty for terrorists for second and third readings. I want to say to the leaders of the campaign against the law, led by terrorist supporters Ahmad Tibi, Mansour Abbas, and Auda: You have every reason to be under pressure because it is going to endanger the lives of many of your cultural heroes," said Ben Gvir.

He stated that the law represents a public commitment and justice: "That is why I and all members of the Otzma Yehudit faction are wearing the pin today symbolizing the death penalty for terrorists - our commitment to act against those cursed ones, we must do justice."

Ben Gvir also referred to Government Decision 550, which was passed during the previous government, and said that its budgetary designation must be corrected: "We need to set the record straight - it was passed in the Bennett-Lapid-Abbas government supposedly ‘to reduce gaps in the Arab community,’ when in reality, much of the funds were directed to terrorism and criminal elements. This is now acknowledged by security officials."

According to him, he intends to work with Minister for the Advancement of Women, May Golan, to change the budget’s designation: "That’s why I and my colleague, Minister May Golan, are trying to correct the injustice done by the Bennett-Abbas government, an injustice that was done at the request of the terrorist supporter Mansour Abbas, and we will transfer 2.5 billion shekels from this plan to the police, the Shin Bet, and the Prison Service to combat crime in the Arab community."