Ilya Rachitsky, a 65-year-old resident of Ofakim, has been declared missing since last Tuesday after setting out on a hike near Whistler, Canada, and failing to return.

Rachitsky was in Canada with his wife Irina, after their return flight to Israel was canceled due to the outbreak of war with Iran. According to their daughter Maria, the couple had planned a vacation in Canada and were scheduled to return in June.

On Tuesday, around 5:00 p.m., Rachitsky went for a walk along the MacLaurin's Crossing trail, a route he frequently hiked. When he did not come back, an immediate search was launched. During the search, his clothing and other personal items were found on the bank of the Cheakamus River. Local authorities noted that despite the river’s calm appearance, it contains strong underwater currents.

Later, witnesses reported seeing a man matching Rachitsky’s description in the water near the Riverside Trailhead. He appeared to be drifting and unresponsive to calls.

Hundreds of volunteers are currently assisting in the search, supported by Whistler rescue services, the Israeli Embassy in Canada, and the local Jewish Federation. The ongoing search includes foot patrols, kayak teams, and aerial surveys using drones and helicopters.