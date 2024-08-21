The Ofakim Municipality and officials in the Sderot Municipality expressed willingness to participate in the state ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of the October 7th massacre.

This comes amid opposition by the area's kibbutzim to the planned ceremony, which led several kibbutzim to announce that they would not participate.

Earlier in the day, Channel 12 reported that the government is considering canceling the ceremony.

"We will be happy to host the central ceremony in memory of the victims in our city," Ofakim officials stated.

The Ofakim Municipality stated: "On October 7th, a terrible tragedy befell the State of Israel and the city of Ofakim. That morning, dozens of the city's residents went out to fight against the murderers with unprecedented heroism and bravery.

"Thanks to them, we are here, and all of the memorial events in the city will be dedicated to them, the fallen of the battles and the victims."

The municipality added: "As long as the city of Ofakim chooses to hold the state ceremony in its territory, the Ofakim Municipality will do so with great honor, in memory of the fallen and the heroes, both of Ofakim and of the State of Israel."