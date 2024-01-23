משלחת הגבורה באו"ם דוברות

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Tuesday hosted Rachel Edri from Ofakim, who kept terrorists occupied on October 7th by feeding them cookies, Heli Ganot, whose son fell in battle in Be'eri as he saved lives, and Mordechai Shinwald, who was seriously wounded while serving in reserve duty and returned to the battlefield.

The group came to the UN as part of the "Delegation of Heroism" led by the Gush Etzion Fund and the Amit Laderech organization.

Ambassador Erdan listened to the delegation members' stories of bravery and stated: "The heroism of our police officers, soldiers, and civilians keeps supporting me in my fight for the truth in the UN.

"Unfortunately, my cookies, unlike Rachel's, would not cause the Secretary-General to pause and stop his incitement against us. But I know that the truth and justice are on our side, and the truth will win!" Erdan added.

On a personal note, the Ambassador told the tearful Rachel: "Your cookies have become symbolic, but I connected to something else that I heard you say and it really gave me strength. That is when they asked you, before your meeting with US President Biden, if you're excited, you said 'I almost met my maker, so I don't get excited about flesh and blood, even if it's the President of the United States.' That is something I remember when I need to address word leaders or speak to the Secretary-General, I remember you."

He concluded: "When the truth is on your side and you're fighting for your existence it doesn't matter who's in front of you. It can be the Secretary-General or anyone else. You go with your truth till the end. I learned that from you.