The bodies of four hostages who have yet to be returned to Israel as part of the final phase of the first stage of the deal—Tsachi Idan, Itzik Elgarat, Ohad Yahalomi, and Shlomo Mantzur—will be transferred to Israel overnight Wednesday.

The transfer process has already begun, with Red Cross vehicles setting out to receive the coffins of the four.

Dr. Chen Kugel, director of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir, arrived at the Kerem Shalom crossing to receive the bodies.

Personnel from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the police forensic team are preparing to assist in the initial identification of the bodies upon their arrival at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Prior to this, the Chief Rabbi of the IDF will hold a memorial ceremony for the dead hostages after they are transferred to the custody of the military in the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of the release, the family of Tsachi Idan published a statement saying, "Our family received with great sorrow the announcement from Hamas that our beloved Tsachi is no longer among the living and that his body will be returned to Israel during the night. We are all still awaiting the longed-for certainty, which we can only obtain after his arrival in Israel and the completion of all necessary examinations by the authorized state authorities, while preserving the privacy of Tsachi and his family.”

“Since Tzachi was abducted while standing on his feet, we received several signs of life, and in the previous deal last November, Tsachi was alive and expected to be released. We are grateful for the immense love and support we have received from the citizens of Israel, the media, and the Nahal Oz community. In these difficult hours, we ask that our privacy be respected. We will provide updates later after receiving details from the authorized authorities of the State of Israel," the family stated.

According to estimates, the release of the bodies will take place without any ceremony on the part of Hamas, with Egyptian involvement in the matter. The coffins will be handed over from Hamas to the Red Cross, and Israel will gradually release terrorists until it is confirmed that the bodies indeed belong to those who are supposed to be released. Israel emphasized that until a final identification of the bodies is completed, the more significant group of terrorists will not be released.

The latest phase of terrorist releases is the largest since the beginning of Phase A of the agreement. A total of 620 terrorists from Gaza are expected to be released as part of this phase. They were originally scheduled to be released last Saturday, but their release was postponed by a decision at the political level.

With the completion of this phase, the number of terrorists released since the start of Phase A will stand at approximately 1,700.