Ahead of their meeting with President Trump, the Gvili family met with Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Peace Missions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Jared Kushner. The family urged officials not to move forward with Phase 2 of the agreement before Ran, the last remaining hostage in Gaza, is returned home.

During the meeting, which took place before the family’s scheduled visit with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the family was assured that bringing Ran home is what matters most to President Trump right now, and that the administration is doing everything possible, working closely with the mediators, to secure his return.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The family presented a specially prepared book for this important visit to the United States, telling Ran’s story and documenting his heroic fight on October 7th.

Ran, the “Shield of Alumim,” killed 14 terrorists and saved dozens of Nova festival attendees. Working alongside Kibbutz Alumim’s emergency response team, he prevented the terrorists from entering the kibbutz.

Later today, the family will meet with President Trump to ensure there will be no transition to Phase 2 of the agreement until Hamas fulfills its Phase 1 commitments and returns Ran home.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​