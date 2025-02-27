On Thursday morning, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the deaths of Shlomo Mantzur, Ohad Yalaomi, and Itzik Elgarat, following their return to Israel and identification by the Abu Kabir forensic institute.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the murder of Itzik Elgarat, of blessed memory, who was kidnapped from his home in the kibbutz on Saturday, October 7, and was murdered in captivity in Gaza," the Kibbutz wrote. "Itzik is survived by two children, a brother, and two sisters. We remember him smiling, with his huge heart and willingness to be there always, for anyone in need."

Later, the kibbutz added: "Kibbutz Nir Oz announces with great sorrow the murder of Ohad Yahalomi, of blessed memory, who was kidnapped from his home in the kibbutz and murdered in Gaza in captivity. Ohad, 50 years old at the time of his death, was a dedicated and loving family man. He loved sports and hiking was in his soul, and he was familiar with every trail and step in the desert which he loved so much."

"For years, he worked in the Nature and Parks Authority, and dedicated his life to protecting nature. Out of his great love for the desert, he published, with partners, a guide to scorpions, and he was a full partner in educational initiatives in Bedouin society.

"Ohad is survived by his wife and three young children, his family and many friends. We will always remember him as an ethical person, filled with compassion, with a love of people and the Land."

The Yahalomi family responded: "With deep sorrow, we announce the death of our beloved Ohad Yahalomi, of blessed memory. Ohad was kidnapped to Gaza from his home in Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and was murdered in captivity. We are pained and still finding it hard to believe."

Kibbutz Kissufim announced: "The kibbutz's members mourn the murder of Shlomo Mantzur, of blessed memory, whose body was returned to Israel. Mantzur was kidnapped from the yard of his home in the kibbutz on October 7,and was murdered by terrorists in Gaza."

"Shlomo was the heart of our community - everyone's grandfather, always with a big smile. His image will always be with us."