The Washington Post and PBS Frontline have released a joint documentary detailing the planning and execution of Israel’s June military campaign against Iran’s nuclear program, including a covert operation targeting senior Iranian nuclear scientists.

According to the report, Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes as part of a broader campaign aimed at Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, missile capabilities, and air defenses. Central to the effort was what Israeli officials described as a campaign to eliminate key figures involved in Iran’s nuclear research, an operation carried out alongside widespread air and intelligence activity.

The documentary reports that Israeli strikes killed multiple senior Iranian nuclear scientists during the opening days of the conflict, including Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and former atomic energy chief Fereydoun Abbasi. Israel said a total of 11 leading scientists were killed over the course of the operation.

The Washington Post and PBS Frontline state that their investigation is based on interviews with current and former officials from Israel, Iran, the US, and Arab states, many speaking anonymously. Officials cited in the documentary assessed that Iran’s nuclear program was significantly damaged but not eliminated, despite claims by President Donald Trump that it had been completely destroyed.

The report also documents civilian casualties resulting from some of the strikes, citing independent verification conducted by The Washington Post and investigative researchers. Israeli officials told the filmmakers that extensive measures were taken to reduce civilian harm, while Iranian authorities reported hundreds of civilian deaths from the campaign.

The documentary further describes the intelligence preparations behind the operation, including years of surveillance, the use of agents inside Iran, and coordination between Israel and the US. The documentary also examines diplomatic efforts and disinformation tactics that preceded the strikes, as well as differing intelligence assessments regarding Iran’s nuclear progress.

The joint report concludes that while Iran retains nuclear knowledge and some enriched material, the strikes set back its program by several years, according to Israeli, US, and International Atomic Energy Agency officials interviewed for the documentary.