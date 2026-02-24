תיעוד: האישה נתלתה על מכסה מנוע צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A 27-year-old man from northern Israel has been charged after allegedly driving off while his wife was lying on the hood of his car, following a confrontation outside a hotel in Haifa.

An indictment was filed Tuesday at the Nof HaGalil-Nazareth Magistrate's Court, along with a request to keep the suspect in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred on February 14, 2026. A report was received on the Israel Police emergency hotline 100 from a woman who claimed her husband had run her over after she caught him leaving a hotel in Haifa with another woman late at night.

Investigators from the Northern District said the woman approached her husband’s car and attempted to speak with him through the window. When he allegedly refused to open the door, she climbed onto the hood of the vehicle. Police suspect that the man then drove off with her still on the hood, continuing until she fell onto the road and was injured.

The investigation further found that over the past year there were four additional alleged incidents in which the man violently assaulted his wife, reportedly during disputes over suspected infidelity.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the Nazareth prosecution filed the indictment and requested that the court remand the suspect in custody until proceedings are complete.