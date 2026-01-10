Volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, renewed intensive search efforts in the Haifa area for Ruth Pelet, a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for a month, raising growing concern for her safety.

According to the organization, Pelet was last seen on December 5, 2025, and her whereabouts have remained unknown since then. Search teams returned to the area with specialized equipment, including rappelling gear, scent-detection dogs, and additional advanced tools, focusing on dense and difficult terrain near the last known point connected to the investigation.

The statement said the renewed operation is concentrating on complex field sections that may not have been fully accessible during earlier searches. Volunteers stressed that there is a real and serious concern for Pelet’s life.

Alongside the extensive field searches conducted over the past month, unit members are continuing in-depth questioning and intelligence gathering. They are also appealing to the public to assist by sharing Pelet’s photograph and any relevant information that could help locate her.