Although thousands of businesses shut down on Sunday following the call from hostage families for a day of solidarity, the Haifa District Bar Association organized a 'day of fun' for lawyers’ families.

At the same time, the national Bar Association, led by Chairman Amit Bechar, joined the nationwide protest and even called on major law firms to follow suit. Bechar wrote, “On Sunday, we will join the protest and allow Bar employees to participate without any deduction from their salaries.”

Despite the national association’s stance, the event in Haifa was not canceled. However, Chairman Bechar did cancel his participation in the day of fun.

The Haifa district explained that the event also included ethical and educational elements: “During the event we will dedicate moments of solidarity with the families, and at the same time conduct an educational and experiential program for children—arts and crafts, storytelling, and games—focusing on mutual responsibility for each other and all people, compassion, and the importance of returning the hostages to their homes and families.”

Participants were given the option to cancel their attendance and receive a full refund. “Those who choose to attend will participate with their families, while we incorporate moments of reflection and solidarity with the hostage families, hoping for their speedy and safe return,” the association stated.

The Bar Association noted: “In light of the decision by the Chairman of the Bar Association to join the public protest for the release of the hostages on Sunday, the Chairman announced that he will participate only in the protest events planned for that day. The Chairman has been an active supporter of the demand to return the hostages from day one, joined the protest a year ago following the murder of six hostages, and continues to lead a principled and determined stance regarding the upcoming protest on Sunday.”

It was also stated: “The family event in the Haifa district was scheduled well in advance. Following the Bar Association’s decision to join the families’ protest, which was made only in recent days, the Haifa district head announced that any lawyer who purchased tickets and wishes to cancel will receive a full refund. A significant portion of the family event will be dedicated to the fight for the release of the hostages. Additionally, according to the association’s announcement, all Bar employees will be able to participate in any protest events of their choosing.”