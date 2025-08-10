A former organizer for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on her social media followers to "attack" a public high school that is attended by Jewish students, the New York Post reported.

Iman Abdul, 27, posted the Google Maps location of the Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach on Thursday. She wrote alongside the picture: “If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell loving Zionisits all attend here."

Abdul claimed without evidence that "all" of the Jewish students at the school have "gone on Birthright," the program which sends young Jewish adults to Israel for 10 days to connect with their Jewish identity. High school students under the age of 18 are ineligible to go on Birthright trips as Abdul claimed they have done.

Abdul worked for the primary campaign of Rep. Cortez in 2018. She also worked for the primary campaign of New York State Senator Julia Salazar.

Department of Education pre-k staffer Tova Plaut told the Post: “A map. A pin. A call to harm Jews, fellow New Yorkers, children, teachers. This isn’t just dangerous. It’s evil. Jew-hatred doesn’t stop with a threat. It escalates. We need immediate and unequivocal action."

The StopAntisemitism movement reposted Abdul's post and wrote: "NYC resident Iman Abdul takes to Instagram inviting people to attack a Jewish school. This incitement against Jews, specifically minor children, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The NYPD was alerted to the threat. Abdul removed the post after it caused controversy and claimed that she never called to attack the students, only the school.

New York City has seen a significant rise in antisemitic incidents and hate crimes since the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization. In 2024, 55% of hate crimes were committed against Jews, up from 44% in 2023.

In April, Deputy Inspector Gary Marcus, the commanding officer of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, stated that hate crimes against Jews "jump off the page as the single largest category of hate, at an astounding 62% of the total" in early 2025. He added that "well over half of all hate crimes in New York City are perpetrated against Jews."