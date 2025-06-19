Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday morning visited Soroka Hospital, after the hospital was struck by an Iranian missile.

He recounted, "I arrived at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva this morning, to be greeted by Director of the hospital, Prof. Shlomi Kodesh, along with doctors, nurses, and patients, Jews and Muslims, from all walks of life from across the beautiful Negev."

"We stood together and looked at the destruction and devastation caused by an Iranian missile fired indiscriminately with the sole intention to take innocent lives in a hospital."

"This is a war crime!" Herzog stressed.

"In these pictures, we see two things: we see the face of evil and terror spread by the Ayatollahs in Tehran, and at the same time we see the resilience and strength of Israeli society, united in our desire to see all the peoples of this region live in peace."