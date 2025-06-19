The IDF identified on Thursday morning at 7:03 a.m. that between 20 and 30 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

This is the largest barrage launched from Iran in the past 48 hours. There are reports of at least seven impact sites, including three in Gush Dan and one at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, which sustained a direct hit with concerns over possible injuries.

A spokesperson for Soroka said: "There has been damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas. We are currently assessing the damages, including the injured."

"We ask that people avoid coming to the hospital at this time. We will provide further updates shortly."

Fire and Rescue Services - Southern District reported: "As of 07:43, a medical facility has been hit. Fire and Rescue teams are working on-site to rescue people trapped in an elevator. Further updates will follow."

At an impact site in Holon, two people were severely injured, one moderately injured, and four were lightly injured. All were evacuated for treatment.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson said, "Following the sirens that were sounded in recent minutes, MDA teams have deployed to search areas where reports were received."

Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.