Addressing the 191st Pilot Course Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday at Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir revealed the details of his approval of the plan to strike Iran in the early morning hours of June 13th.

Zamir said that on the night between June 12 and June 13, he presented the final operational plan to the Israeli cabinet, describing it as “a dramatic meeting.” He recalled that the Cabinet Secretary recited a prayer for the safety of IDF soldiers, adding that “the tension was palpable, and there was a feeling in the air of the crowded room that something historic was about to happen.” According to Zamir, the operation was approved by a show of hands.

Following the cabinet’s decision, Zamir said senior commanders traveled rapidly from Jerusalem to IDF Headquarters, entering the command bunker as pilots were already airborne. He described officers “operating with composure and professionalism,” while dozens of pilots circled in the skies awaiting their final orders. As intelligence teams updated targets in real time, missions were adjusted mid-flight. “At 02:55, dozens of strikes hit their targets with great precision,” Zamir said, marking the start of Operation “Rising Lion.”

Zamir noted that the full scope of the operation - including refueling aircraft, intelligence activity, helicopters on standby, special forces, and ground crews - would be recorded in history. He stressed that the Israeli Air Force “was at its very best,” describing it as the long-range strategic arm of the State of Israel.

Turning to the graduates, Zamir said their three-year training journey was reaching its conclusion, as the wings were pinned to their uniforms. From that point on, he said, “the next operational mission - and with it the great responsibility of removing existential threats to Israel and ensuring the continued existence of the Jewish state - will be yours.”

Recalling the period before Operation “Rising Lion,” Zamir described briefing pilots on the risks involved, telling them that “some aircraft will be shot down and some of you will not return.” He said the pilots responded in unison, declaring, “We are ready for the mission. You can rely on us!” Zamir said that moment reflected the spirit that enabled the IDF to confront threats on multiple fronts.

Zamir stated that since the failure of October 7th, the Israeli Air Force, alongside the Ground Forces, has operated “with unprecedented precision and scope,” in both nearby and distant arenas. He said the IDF is conducting ongoing inquiries and implementing lessons learned, stressing that “we will learn from the failure, but we will not sink into it.”

He added that the IDF continues to adapt while operating, moving forward in the face of evolving threats. “The Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps,” Zamir said, emphasizing that Israel will act decisively against any attempt to cause harm, in accordance with the principle of striking those who rise to kill.

Addressing the families of the graduates, Zamir said they were partners in the achievement of the new pilots, praising their support through years of demanding training. He also expressed appreciation to Israeli Air Force commanders, career and reserve personnel, and technical teams, crediting their leadership during what he described as the longest and most complex war in Israel’s history.

Zamir congratulated Brig. Gen. Omer Tishler on his appointment as the incoming Commander of the Israeli Air Force, expressing confidence that he would lead the force through future challenges. He also praised course commanders and staff for training the next generation of pilots while simultaneously leading operational missions during wartime.

In closing, Zamir said the IDF carries the memory of fallen soldiers and is committed to supporting the wounded in their rehabilitation. He noted that the mission remains incomplete until SFC Ran Gvili is returned to rest in Israel. Addressing the graduates directly, Zamir urged them to “soar upward to the skies and return safely to your bases,” calling on them to go forth and succeed.