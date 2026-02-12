A reservist and a civilian have been charged with using classified military information to place bets on the timing of military operations through the betting platform Polymarket.

According to an indictment filed in the Tel Aviv District Court, the two face charges including security-related offenses, bribery, and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege that the reservist exploited sensitive information he accessed through his military role to inform bets made on the site.

Two weeks ago, Kan News reported that security officials suspected information about planned strikes in Iran had been used for betting purposes.

Despite circulating rumors, no senior defense officials are implicated in the case. The indictment also does not include charges of harming state security.

The Ministry of Defense stated that placing bets based on secret and classified information poses a significant risk to IDF operations and national security.