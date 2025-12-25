The Home Front Command is expected to publish new standards for bomb shelters, incorporating lessons from Operation Rising Lion.

Galei Tzahal reports that the new standard will include several important changes intended to strengthen protection for civilians during missile fire and direct hits on buildings.

One of the main changes will be clear markings for shelter doors, so that each door will be marked in red or green to indicate whether it is locked or not. This follows cases in which civilians attempted to lock shelter doors, but the door was not fully closed and was blown off by the force of the missile blast.

In addition, the new standard will allow reinforcement of the shelter's interior walls. An investigation of missile strikes by Iran found that the interior walls of buildings behave like exterior walls in cases of missile impacts, showing the need to thicken the interior walls.

Another significant change to be added is a standard that will ensure shelter doors are resistant to small-arms fire, a lesson from the October 7th massacre.