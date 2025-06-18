Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is said to be in the most difficult mental state he has ever experienced, Reuters reported Wednesday morning.

The report states that Israel's attacks in Iran have had a severe impact on Khamenei's condition, leading him to worry about the possibility of strategic errors following the elimination of many senior officials around him.

Sources close to Khamenei claim that the massive strike against the security elite surrounding him, which occurred at the start of Operation "Rising Lion," and the rapid replacement of many key figures, could lead to serious mistakes in Iranian decision-making.

Iranian opposition channel Iran International reported in recent days that Khamenei was transferred by security forces to a fortified and secret bunker in the mountainous area north of Tehran, along with his family.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not ruled out the assassination of Khamenei.

In an interview with ABC, Netanyahu stated that the claim such an act would escalate the conflict is incorrect. On the contrary, he argued, it would lead to de-escalation and regime change within the Islamic Republic.

According to foreign reports, US President Donald Trump recently vetoed the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei.