Iran is building a large concrete structure to shield a sensitive site related to its nuclear weapons program that was struck by Israel last June, Reuters reported today (Wednesday).

Satellite images show extensive work has been carried out at the Parchin military complex, where nuclear tests have been carried out in the past, according to Western intelligence. The Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) has called the new structure a "concrete sarcophagus."

Institute for Science and International Security David Albright said that the regime is using the ongoing negotiations with the US to buy time to fortify its military sites against US attack. Albright wrote on X: "Stalling the negotiations has its benefits: Over the last two to three weeks, Iran has been busy burying the new Taleghan 2 facility ... More soil is available and the facility may soon become a fully unrecognizable bunker, providing significant protection from aerial strikes."

At another site, the Isfahan uranium enrichment facility, Iran has been working to bury three underground tunnel entrances. Tunnel entrances have also been fortified at the Natanz nuclear site, which contains two uranium nuclear facilities.

At Shiraz, a site that can launch ballistic missiles has received a new roof in recent months after being damaged during the 12-Day War in June.

Earlier today, Axios reported that the US administration is approaching a significant military confrontation in the Middle East, with reports suggesting that it may take place soon.

According to the report, an American operation against Iran is expected to be large-scale and prolonged, resembling more of a total war than a targeted operation.

Sources familiar with the details noted that if such a conflict occurs, it is likely to be a joint campaign between the United States and Israel, much broader than June 2025's Operation Rising Lion. During that war, Israel attacked Iran’s underground nuclear facilities, and later the US joined the efforts as well. Such a war could dramatically impact the entire region and affect the remainder of US President Donald Trump’s final term in