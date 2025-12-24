Netanyahu and Trump fly on B-2 bomber Prime Minister's Press Office

The Israeli Prime Minister's Press Office posted a video on Wednesday depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seated next to US President Donald Trump in the cockpit of a B-2 bomber.

The video, generated using artificial intelligence, was accompanied by a caption reading "On our victory lap. #sixmonths." The post marks six months since the Israeli Operation Rising Lion and the American Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran. In the latter, the US struck Iranian nuclear sites using B-2 bombers.

The post also comes ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the United States, where he will meet with Trump. During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss Iran, which is working to rebuild the capabilities lost in the war, as well as the next phase of President Trump's peace plan in Gaza.

Launched in October, the Prime Minister’s Press Office Instagram page targets a younger audience, featuring short clips of Netanyahu from events and speeches alongside lighter fare such as humorous question-and-answer segments and even memes.

The video posted on Wednesday is the second AI-generated video featuring Trump. Several weeks ago, the page posted a video showing the two leaders dressed as Batman and Ronin mimicking rappers Eminem and Dr. Dre in the former's "Without Me" music video.