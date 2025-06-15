Cleared for publication: Efrat Saranga murdered in Iranian missile strike

The Bat Yam municipality announced on Sunday evening that Efrat Saranga, a 44-year-old resident of the city, was among those murdered early in the morning when an Iranian missile struck her building.

Efrat was married to Ofir for the past eight years. She was the oldest of three children and did not have any children herself.

A total of seven people were murdered in the missile strike, including a 10-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl.