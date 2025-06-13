Israel is reportedly poised for a military strike against Iran in the coming days should Tehran reject a critical US proposal aimed at placing stringent limits on its nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A senior Israeli official emphasized the immediate gravity of the situation, stating that an attack could occur as early as Sunday unless Iran agrees to halt the production of fissile material, a key component for atomic bombs.

This high-stakes maneuver by Israel is designed to pressure Iran into relinquishing its uranium enrichment capabilities, the official stated.

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff scheduled to conduct a sixth round of talks with Iranian counterparts in Oman this Sunday.

The mounting tensions follow a Monday phone conversation in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly discussed strike options with President Trump. Subsequently, the US began relocating some diplomats and military dependents from the Middle East, fueled by intelligence indicating Israel's preparations.

While the US acknowledges the potential for a wider regional conflict, a source familiar with the administration's thinking quoted by The Wall Street Journal stated that Washington would not provide "offensive" assistance if Israel proceeds with strikes.

Trump on Thursday reiterated his commitment to a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s clarification came hours after he warned that an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities “could very well happen”, as tensions with Iran over its nuclear weapons program continue to escalate.

"Well, I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump stated in response to a reporter's question at an event at the White House.

"I'd love to avoid the conflict," he added. "Iran's going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher, meaning they're going to have to give us something they're not willing to give us right now."