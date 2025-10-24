במשך שעות: פעילי צו 9 חסמו את משאיות הסיוע לעזה באדיבות צו 9

Hundreds of activists from the Tzav 9 protest group gathered on Friday morning at the Kissufim Crossing on the Gaza border, without warning, to block aid trucks travelling to Gaza. For nearly three hours, the activists managed to block the trucks until police arrived and dispersed them.

While removing protesters from the scene, police arrested two of them.

Tzav 9 Chairwomen Reut Ben-Haim participated in the demonstration and addressed US President Donald Trump in English: “President Trump, whom we respect - remember October 7th. These trucks are literally the weapons of Hamas, the very organization you, Mr. President, ordered to dismantle. These murderers killed two of our soldiers this week and severely wounded another. This is not just an ‘incident.’”

She further accused that “they refuse to return the bodies of the murdered hostages, in violation of the agreement they signed with you. We cannot move to Phase B - we cannot give gifts to murderers and let them prepare for the next massacre. We, the residents of the Gaza border communities, demand that no aid passes until the last of the fallen is brought home.”