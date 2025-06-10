Hundreds of activists, predominantly Tunisians, embarked Monday on a land convoy destined for Gaza, with organizers stating their primary objective is to "break the siege" on the enclave, France 24 reported.

The initiative, named "Soumoud" (steadfastness), is described as a "symbolic act" rather than an aid delivery mission, according to its organizers.

The nine-bus convoy, which includes medical professionals, aims to reach Rafah in southern Gaza by the end of the week. Jawaher Channa, spokeswoman for the Tunisian Coordination of Joint Action for Palestine, the group behind the caravan, stated, "We are about a thousand people, and we will have more join us along the way."

The planned route for the convoy will take it through Libya and Egypt. However, Channa acknowledged that permits for passage through Egyptian borders have not yet been secured.

Activists from Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco, and Libya are also participating in the endeavor.

Tunisia, like most Arab countries, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. After several Arab countries normalized ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, Tunisia reiterated it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes.

In 2018, a Tunisian legislator ripped up an Israeli flag during a parliament session to push his demands for a law criminalizing relations with Israel.

In August of 2023, Tunisian President Kais Saied said that the word “normalization” does not exist for him when it comes to Israel.