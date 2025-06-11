Defense Minister Israel Katz has directed the IDF to prevent jihadist protesters from crossing from Egypt into Gaza.

“I expect the Egyptian authorities to stop the jihadist protesters from reaching the Egypt-Israel border and to prevent them from staging provocations or attempting to enter Gaza — something that would endanger the security of IDF soldiers and will not be allowed. These jihadist protesters also pose a threat to the Egyptian regime and endanger all moderate Arab governments in the region,” Katz said.

“Their desire to join and assist Hamas stems from a shared ideology with the murderous terrorist organization, rooted in Jew-hatred and the intent to impose radical Islamic ideas across the region, backed by the Iranian axis of evil,” the minister added.