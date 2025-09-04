IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin provided an update on Israel’s intensified operations against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza City and stated that Israel is approaching control of half of the city.

"We hold 40% of the city of Gaza. Our forces are maneuvering within the city—specifically in the Zeitoun neighborhood and on the outskirts of northern Shuja’iyya," Defrin stated.

He added: "We are moving toward the defeat of Hamas in Gaza City. What comes next? Decisions will need to be made. If no other solution is found, there will be military governance."

Defrin emphasized that there are no disagreements in the IDF regarding the need to conquer the city. "The Chief of Staff, his deputy and the commander of the Southern Command - there is no difference of opinion between them. They believe in the plan to conquer Gaza City."