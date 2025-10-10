IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin addressed the press on Friday after the IDF redeployed along the "yellow line" as part of the plan to end the war.

"This is an exciting moment for the people of Israel and for the fighters and soldiers of the IDF who fought and worked over the past two years with bravery, fortitude, and a sense of mission and dedication," he stated.

"IDF soldiers will act to remove any threat to their security - risks will not be taken. We will do everything possible to defend the western Negev and southern Israel."

The IDF Spokesman added, "On the morning of October 7th, two years ago, the most important contract with the citizens of Israel was desecrated. Since then, led by the Southern Command, we haven't stopped for a moment, and that's what we'll always do. A brave generation of heroes and heroines of Israel stands strong as a buffer between the citizens of Israel and any enemy."

"We remember the campaign's 914 fallen who fought heroically, thanks to them and thanks to the servicemembers, the hostages are coming home. The war is not over, more challenges are expected in all arenas, and we are determined to defend Israel on all fronts," he stated.

The IDF spokesman was asked about the Chief of Staff’s mistaken stance regarding military pressure: “The Chief of Staff never opposed the operation. He advocated for the decisive defeat of Hamas,” he said, noting there was disagreement about the method. “We cannot live with Hamas ruling the Gaza Strip, if these objectives are achieved through negotiations — fine. If not, we will know how to return to fighting. The IDF will be able to return to fighting Hamas. The campaign is not over; further challenges are expected on all fronts.”

“Hamas today is not the Hamas of two years ago — Hamas has been defeated wherever we fought it.”

On the heavy price paid for the release of hundreds of murderous terrorists, the IDF spokesman said: “We are paying heavy prices for a noble goal. The IDF is strong and will know how to defend the State of Israel. We are aware of this price, and whoever among them returns to terror will pay the price.”