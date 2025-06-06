The names of two fallen soldiers whose families have been notified were cleared for publication:

Sergeant Major Chen Gross, aged 33, from Gan Yoshiya, a reserve soldier in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver, aged 19, from Sde Warburg, a soldier in the Yahalom Unit, Combat Engineering Corps, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

An initial investigation indicates that around 06:00, an IDF force entered a structure to clear it and an explosive was detonated inside the building. As a result, the four soldiers were killed and five were injured, including a reservist officer in serious condition, while the others were in moderate condition.

During the incident in which Sergeant Major (Res.) Chen Gross and Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver fell, two additional soldiers fell. Their families have been notified. Their names have not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

In addition, in the same incident, a reserve officer in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade, was severely injured.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.