Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, appeared in court Thursday, facing over 100 charges in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on a pro-Israel protest march in Boulder on Sunday, AFP reported.

The assault injured 15 individuals, with three remaining hospitalized.

Soliman, 45, is accused of throwing firebombs and spraying burning gasoline at a gathering supporting Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Prosecutors confirmed that eight women and seven men were among the injured, with the oldest victim being 88 years old.

Among the 118 criminal counts, Soliman faces 28 charges of attempted murder in the first degree, along with an animal cruelty charge for a dog that was hurt during the incident. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty addressed reporters, indicating that a conviction could result in a centuries-long prison term.

"The defendant is charged with attempted murder in the first degree as to 14 different victims," Dougherty stated, as quoted by AFP. "If the defendant is convicted and those sentences run consecutively, that would be 48 years in state prison for each of the 14 victims, which comes to 672 years."

Federal authorities have confirmed that Soliman was in the United States illegally, having overstayed a tourist visa. He is also expected to face federal hate crime charges.

Bystander videos from the scene of Sunday's attack captured the assailant screaming "End Zionists!" and "Killers!" Responding officers discovered 16 unused Molotov cocktails and a backpack weed sprayer filled with gasoline, which investigators believe Soliman intended to use as a makeshift flamethrower.

Footage from the scene showed Soliman, shirtless and holding what appears to be Molotov cocktails while yelling “End Zionists” and ”Palestine is free.”

According to court documents, Soliman admitted to planning the attack for over a year, expressing a desire to "kill all Zionist people" and stating he would repeat the act if given the opportunity.

US President Donald Trump on Monday blamed the immigration policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the attack, citing Soliman's overstaying his visa.

"Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.