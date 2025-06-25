The US Department of Justice has announced an indictment against Mohamed Sabry Soliman, charging him with hate crimes following a violent attack in Boulder, Colorado. Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group of individuals participating in the "Run for Their Lives" demonstration in support of Israeli hostages.

The attack took place on June 1 outside a courthouse where demonstrators had gathered peacefully. Prosecutors stated that Soliman's actions resulted in injuries to at least eight people. Authorities allege that the attack was premeditated, with Soliman having spent a year planning it. His stated motive, according to investigators, was a desire "to kill all Zionist people."

In court, Soliman's defense attorney, David Kraut, argued that the incident was not driven by religious or ethnic animus but rather by opposition to the political views of the demonstrators. Kraut contended that because the motivation was political and not based on protected characteristics such as race or religion, the charges do not qualify as hate crimes under federal law.

Despite these arguments, a federal judge ruled that the case may move forward under hate crime statutes. The judge acknowledged that the evidence may have weaknesses but emphasized that at this stage of the legal process, the government is given the benefit of the doubt when presenting its case.

The indictment represents a significant development in a case that has drawn national attention, highlighting ongoing debates about the boundaries of hate crime legislation and the intersection of political expression and violent acts.