An Egyptian national has been charged with a federal hate crime and attempted murder following a violent attack on a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, that left eight people injured. The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails during the assault, which authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 1, during a weekly walk organized by "Run for Their Lives," a group advocating for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Participants, ranging in age from 52 to 88, were gathered at the Pearl Street Mall when Soliman reportedly shouted "Free Palestine" and launched his attack. Among the victims was an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor.

Footage from the scene showed Soliman, shirtless and holding what appears to be Molotov cocktails while yelling “End Zionists” and ”Palestine is free.”

According to court documents, Soliman admitted to planning the attack for over a year, expressing a desire to "kill all Zionist people" and stating he would repeat the act if given the opportunity. He had overstayed his B-2 tourist visa, which expired in February 2023, and had a pending asylum application.

Law enforcement officials recovered 14 additional Molotov cocktails near the scene, along with a gasoline-filled garden sprayer used in the attack. Soliman was arrested at the scene and is currently being held on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and use of an incendiary device.

The White House condemned the assault as an "antisemitic terror attack," and the FBI has classified it as a targeted act of terrorism. The incident has heightened concerns about rising antisemitic violence in the United States amid ongoing tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Soliman is scheduled to appear in court later this week. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine his background and potential connections to extremist ideologies.

US President Donald Trump on Monday blamed the immigration policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the attack, citing Soliman's overstaying his visa.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"