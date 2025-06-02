Pro-Israeli protesters attacked with Molotov cocktails in Colorado

השהה נגן

A peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Israeli hostages held in Gaza was violently interrupted on Sunday afternoon on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, leaving at least five people injured.

Authorities are investigating what FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have described as a "terrorist attack."

Patel said in a post on social media, "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

The incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. local time, when participants of a "Run For Their Lives" walk were reportedly targeted with Molotov cocktails, witnesses at the scene recounted to CBS Colorado.

Boulder police rapidly responded to what they termed an "attack," initiating evacuations of the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine.

According to Axios, one person was arrested in connection with the attack.

The victims’ injuries range from very serious to minor, Reuters reported.

"Run For Their Lives," the organizing group for the walk, emphasized the peaceful nature of their event. "This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release," the group stated. The walk commenced at 1:00 p.m. at Pearl Street and 8th Street, proceeding along the mall with a planned stop at the courthouse for a video presentation.

Visual evidence from the scene includes what appears to be a burn scar in front of the old courthouse and a person being transported on a stretcher, according to CBS Colorado.

FBI agents are now actively involved in the ongoing investigation.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted on X, "I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

This is a developing news story.

