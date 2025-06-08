Just days after a terror attack on a similar gathering in Boulder, Colorado, heightened fear and tension in Jewish communities, thousands gathered in Central Park in a powerful show of solidarity, demanding the immediate return of all hostages held in Gaza.

In the face of deep grief and mounting fear, the message from New York was one of unwavering resolve: "We will not be silenced. We will not back down. We will stand by the families' side until all are home."

Raz Ben Ami, a captivity survivor who was released after 54 days, stated at the rally: “I was held hostage for 55 days, and my husband, Ohad, was released one year and three months later, too long, 50 kg less. What kept him strong was seeing the rallies and the support, not just in Israel, but around the world. In the tunnels, you can’t speak, you can’t do anything - so every little bit the hostages hear about gives them strength. President Trump and Witkoff brought them back - we must push them to do it again. They made it happen before and can do it again. We need to get them out, finish the war, and bring them all home now!”

US Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY-10): “We need to be putting more pressure on the American government, the Israeli government, on Hamas, and the countries in touch with Hamas. We must bring them home, we must bring them all home - we cannot move forward as a people - not in the United States and not in Israel - without having our loved ones brought back home.”

Sarah Cohen, mother of Matan Leor z”l (murdered at Nova Festival): “My son Matan came to the party to dance, to laugh, to watch the sunrise. When the attack began, he grabbed the microphone and shouted for everyone to run—until he lost his voice. Then he led group after group to safety, saving more than a hundred people. He stayed behind to help others. He was murdered while trying to save lives.”