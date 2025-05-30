IDF Spokesman at Kerem Shalom Crossing IDF Spokesman

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin visited the Kerem Shalom Crossing to provide a firsthand account of the humanitarian aid flow into Gaza and to counter what he described as “misinformation circulating online.”

“Behind me are the contents of hundreds of aid trucks waiting for collection on the Gaza side of the crossing,” said Hagari. “Close to 900 trucks have already entered Gaza, with over 80 more scheduled to enter today. In addition, 16,000 aid packages have been distributed in recent days at the new distribution centers operated by the GHF — each package is enough to support an entire family for a week. Aid is getting through.”

However, he criticized UN agencies, stating, “UN organizations prefer to cooperate with Hamas rather than with us.”

In recent days, multiple aid distribution centers, operated by international aid organizations in coordination with the US and Israel’s COGAT unit, have been active. Two centers are currently operational, and a third is expected to open in the coming days. Hagari emphasized that this effort is part of a long-term plan.

“As part of these efforts, the IDF continues to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom Crossing,” he explained. “Nearly one thousand trucks have entered Gaza through this crossing after undergoing thorough security inspections. Now the responsibility lies with the UN and international organizations to ensure proper distribution.”

Hagari underscored the role of Hamas in the crisis: “We must not forget who the aggressor is and who is responsible for this situation. Hamas is stealing aid meant for the civilians of Gaza and has been starving the population for far too long.”

“Despite Hamas’ ongoing abuse and intimidation, civilians in Gaza continue to come forward and receive aid. The IDF will persist in allowing the transfer of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of the civilian population, while taking the necessary measures to prevent Hamas from seizing it.”

“Hamas is starving Gaza’s residents. Hamas is looting aid meant for them. Hamas continues to hold 58 of our hostages in captivity. This is what we are fighting for — the return of our hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.”