Israel is reportedly considering an independent military strike on Iran's underground Fordow nuclear enrichment facility within days, even as it hopes for decisive action from the United States, according to two Israeli security sources who spoke to Iran International.

Sources informed the news website, which is associated with the Iranian opposition, that a joint operation with the United States remains the most probable scenario, potentially occurring within the next 48-72 hours. However, Israel is also evaluating the option of acting alone to capitalize on recent military gains, said the sources.

An Israeli intelligence source, speaking to Iran International on condition of anonymity, emphasized the critical need for American involvement, saying, "In order for us to force Iran into concessions it would otherwise not make, and to bring it back to the negotiating table, this is the only way; we need the US to take action."

Another source added, "We need Trump to do this within the next two to three days. Trump is extremely unpredictable right now though, so anything could happen.”

The Fordow facility, buried deep underground, has remained untouched despite Israel's ongoing military campaign against Iran. A second Israeli security source conveyed to Iran International that the window of opportunity to neutralize the site is rapidly closing.

He stated, “Until now the IDF (Israeli military) has opened up the flight path to Iran and the skies are open but that will be for a limited time, it can’t go on indefinitely. Therefore, if America decides to get involved, it has to be a decision made as fast as possible otherwise the opportunity will be missed.”

The report comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Thursday that Trump will decide whether to become directly involved in Israel's military operation in Iran within the next two weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Trump had approved attack plans for Iran , but is delaying a final order, hoping Tehran will abandon its nuclear program.

Trump denied the Wall Street Journal report on Thursday, writing on Truth Social, "The Wall Street Journal has no idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!"