Why are deserts so important within Jewish tradition?

So important, in fact, that the Torah was given to us in a desert — something we remember every year on the festival of Shavuot, which we’ll be celebrating in just a few days’ time.

This Shabbat, we read the portion called Bamidbar — “within the desert” — which begins the entire book by that name.

There are many explanations as to the significance of deserts, of wildernesses, within our tradition. Let me cite just two.

The first is that the desert is barren. It doesn’t boast much. Because of this, the desert calls out to us to ensure that when we follow a Torah-true way of life, we do so with deep humility. No wonder, then, that the greatest of all our leaders— Moses — was renowned most of all for being the most humble of human beings.

And then there is a second explanation.

A desert is hefker — it is ownerless. You won’t find people who have real estate in the desert. The desert belongs to the entire nation. It belongs to everybody. And so too, the Torah — given in a desert — belongs to us all.

In the same way that on the festival of Pesach we recognise, “Keneged arba’ah banim dibrah Torah” — the Torah speaks to, four different types of Jewish people: wise people, people who let us down, simple people, and people who don’t even know how to ask — so too, on the festival of Shavuot, we recall how the Torah was given to our entire nation. “Vechol ha’am” — every single person was there.

It happens quite often that people are with me, and they’ll say something like, “Oh, Chief Rabbi, sorry, you can’t eat this because you’re religious.” And then they go ahead and have a bite.

The point they’re unfortunately missing is that the Torah was not only given to religious people. The Torah was given to every single one of us. And therefore, as we approach this festival of Shavuot, let’s guarantee for “Vetein chelkeinu beToratecha” — that every single one of us will find our portion within our glorious Torah. And as a result of being true to its teachings, we will certainly be blessed with a meaningful and joyous life.

Shabbat Shalom and Chag Sameach!