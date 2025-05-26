The heads of Ponovezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak have established new rules regarding meetings between engaged yeshiva students and their fiancées during the period between engagement and marriage.

The decision, as reported by the website Behadrey Haredim, came in response to a phenomenon of prolonged dates that has developed in recent years, especially what is known as the "last date," which can last many hours.

The gathering took place at the home of one of the yeshiva heads, who clarified that he views this phenomenon as a serious halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law) problem.

“There is no permission to simply look at a woman; there is no license for frivolity. What is permitted is only to the extent necessary. Beyond the necessary amount, there is no permission at all,” he argued.

One rabbi recounted, “A year and a half ago, someone told me about a date lasting more than an hour. Today they tell me twelve hours. I said, ‘Liars,’ I couldn’t believe it. It never crossed my mind that such a thing could even exist. It’s crazy. What is this thing?”

The head of the yeshiva also addressed another phenomenon that has developed in recent years: gifts that the groom gives the bride during the engagement period.

“Why cram nonsense and things into this short period? Every time, a gift from him. In our days, there was no such thing as gifts from the groom to the bride. It was forbidden; it had to come only through the parents.”