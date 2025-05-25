Hungarian Minister Bóka János has been appointed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as his official envoy to combat antisemitism.

In this role, Bóka will develop proposals aimed at addressing antisemitism within the European Union. His responsibilities include coordination with European and international stakeholders, as well as EU institutions.

Bóka stated that his work will involve active communication, stimulating dialogue, and promoting national and international initiatives to counter discrimination against Jews.

The Hungarian government maintains a policy of zero tolerance toward all forms of antisemitism. "We guarantee the security of the diverse and vibrant Jewish communities in Hungary and promote their development," Bóka said. "We feel responsible for the security and prosperity of all European Jewish communities, as European Jewish life is part of our common European heritage."

The appointment follows increasing reports of anti-Semitic rhetoric and incidents across Europe.