Jerusalem Day celebrations at Yeshivat Hakotel began with an inspiring evening of prayer and Torah learning, marking the historic day with a message in support of Israel’s soldiers, wounded, and hostages.

The event opened with a special address by Rabbi Baruch Vidar, head of Yeshivat Hakotel, followed by recitations of thanksgiving and a festive evening prayer. The yeshiva community will join together in prayer for the victory of IDF soldiers, the recovery of the wounded, and the swift return of those still held hostage.

Starting at 21:45 and continuing throughout the night, the yeshiva will host a series of Torah lessons and gatherings led by prominent rabbis and heads of yeshivot. Among the speakers are Rabbi Reuven Sasson, Rabbi Chaim Wolfson, Rabbi Chaim Gantz, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu—the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat—Rabbi Tzvi Kostiner, and Rabbi Re’em Cohen.

At 12:15 a.m., as has become tradition, a special midnight gathering will take place with the participation of Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Eyal Yaakovovitch—head of the Tzfat Yeshiva—and Rabbi Baruch Vidar. This central event is expected to draw many students and visitors in celebration of Jerusalem’s unification.

