תיעוד ממצלמת קסדה של אחד מלוחמי האש כבאות והצלה

A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in a building on Zvhil Street in Beitar Illit.

Local volunteer firefighters were called to the scene and managed to gain control of the blaze. No one was hurt, but severe damage was caused to the apartment, which is no longer habitable.

The firefighting crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and search for trapped individuals.

Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Lihai Ben-Lulu, the shift commander who oversaw the response to the incident, recounted that "at a certain point there was a fear that one of the children was in the home, but after checking it turned out that he left shortly before to his yeshiva."

After extinguishing the fire and clearing out the smoke, the firefighters searched the scene to ensure that no one was trapped. The high temperatures severely damaged the apartment.